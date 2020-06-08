Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park Neighborhood on June 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The Code Enforcement Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the neighborhood surrounding Clapp Park on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise will be bordered by 34th Street, Avenue Q, 50th Street and University Avenue. A meeting point will be set up in the Clapp Park parking lot at 46th Street and Avenue U. In the interest of public health during COVID-19, all current health protection recommendations will be observed.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Enforcement Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at 46th Street and Avenue U for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

