(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, substandard housing and zoning.

The exercise area is bordered by 34th Street, Avenue Q, 50th Street and University Avenue.

A field office will be set up in the Clapp Park parking lot at 46th Street and Avenue U.

(Map provided in a press release from the City of Lubboc

Code inspectors will also discuss city ordinances, citing violations and possibly abating violations during the exercise with the public.

A roll off dumpster will be provided at the field office for disposal of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances or tree branches, the City of Lubbock said.



