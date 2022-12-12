(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, substandard housing and zoning.

Code inspectors will also discuss city ordinances, citing violations and possibly abating violations during the exercise with the public.

The exercise area is bordered by 50th Street, University Avenue, South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue.

(Map provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

A field office will be set up in the set up in the parking lot east of Burgess Rushing Tennis Center at 3020 66th Street.

A roll off dumpster will be provided at the field office for disposal of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances or tree branches, the City of Lubbock said.