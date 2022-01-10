Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Parkway and Cherry Point neighborhoods on Jan. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Parkway and Cherry Point neighborhoods on Wednesday January 12th, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The area that this exercise will be conducted in is bordered by Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD, N Loop 289, and Idalou Road. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot at the corner of N Zenith Ave and E Cornell Street.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing, and zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

