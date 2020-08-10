Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Tech Terrace Neighborhood on Aug. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Enforcement Department will conduct a neighborhood deployment in the Tech Terrace neighborhood on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Inspectors will be working in the area bordered by University Avenue, 34th Street, Indiana Avenue and 19th Street.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at 2901 Elgin Avenue for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, mattresses, appliances, or tree branches.

