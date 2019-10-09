Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the West End Neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from he City of Lubbock:



The Code Enforcement Department of the City of Lubbock is conducting a field exercise in the West End neighborhood today, October 9th, 2019, until 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise are West Loop 289, 34th Street, Milwaukee Avenue and 19th Street. A field office is set up in the parking lot at 3202 Milwaukee to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise is to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.





(News release from the City of Lubbock)