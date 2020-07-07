Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Wheelock/Monterey Neighborhood on July 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a neighborhood deployment in the Wheelock/Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. University Avenue, 50th Street, Indiana Avenue and 34th Street border the area inspectors will be working in.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at Wheelock Park near 40th Street & Flint Avenue for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, mattresses, appliances, or tree branches.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

(News release from the City of Lubbock)