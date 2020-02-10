Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Windmill Neighborhood on Feb. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department:

The Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Windmill Neighborhood on Wednesday February 12, 2020, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be Idalou Road, Keel Avenue and East 19th Street. A field office will be set up in the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church parking lot at 1603 Cherry Avenue to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. Solid Waste will provide a roll off container at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Enforcement Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

Windmill Neighborhood (Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

