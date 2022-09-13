The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the University Pines neighborhood on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 82nd Street, University Avenue, 98th Street, and Indiana Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, located at 9507 Indiana Avenue.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

