LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Administration Department will conduct a neighborhood deployment in the Wheelock/Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. University Avenue, 50th Street, Indiana Avenue, and 34th Street border the area inspectors will be working in.

A command post will be set up near the intersection of Flint Avenue and 40th Street.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at 3017 39th at the The Door Church parking lot for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, mattresses, appliances, or tree branches.

(Map provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)