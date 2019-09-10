Codes Neighborhood Deployment set for Smith Neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a neighborhood deployment in the Smith Neighborhood on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This deployment area will be bordered by 82nd Street, Slide Road, 98th Street and Frankford Avenue. Code Enforcement will have a field office set up at Calvary Baptist Church at 5301 82nd, on the west side of the church along Albany Avenue, for citizens to ask questions or report violations.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.



