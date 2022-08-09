The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the South Overton neighborhood on Wednesday August 10th, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be University, Broadway, Ave Q, and 19th Street. A field office will be set up in the First Baptist Church parking lot in the 2100 block of 13th Street to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Enforcement Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

