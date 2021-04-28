Coffee & Cars Lubbock holding Make-A-Wish foundation benefit event on Saturday, May 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release and video from Coffee & Cars Lubbock and Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas:



EVENT:

Saturday, May 1, 2021

11002 HWY 87 Lubbock, TX

8:00 am-11:30 am

$5 event entry, $20/car with free T-shirt

$10/raffle ticket or $100/15 raffle tickets

(Photo provided by Coffee & Cars Lubbock and Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas)

This event is in celebration of the ninth anniversary of Coffee & Cars, and also to serve as an opportunity to come together as car lovers and local businesses to provide funds to the Make-A-Wish foundation; a cause that is undoubtedly deserving.



‘Over the last year, Make-A-Wish has not been able to do their normal fundraising events,’ Brandon Tyler says.’They’ve been looking for alternative ways to raise funds so they can continue to make [kids] wishes come true, so we’re going to help do that.’



At the event, there will be no shortage of raffles and giveaways provided by Lubbock’s local businesses including but not limited to a trip for two to SEMA in Las Vegas, Nascar experience at Texas Motor Speedway, truck customization packages, a custom pair of boots, and so much more. Giveaways will be announced every 15 minutes during the event and at the conclusion of the event, several of the drivers will go do a mobile parade for three Make-A-Wish kids that share the same love of cars.



You can purchase tickets ahead of time via the Park Up Front App linked on the event page that can be found on the Coffee & Cars Facebook page – Facebook.com/CoffeeCarsLubbock, or you can purchase tickets at the door.

(News release and video from Coffee & Cars Lubbock and Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas)