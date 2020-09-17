Coffee shop owner says he’s concerned about pollution from a concrete plant

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local business owner said he’s concerned about a concrete plant in the area polluting the air.

Victor Flores owns He-Brew Coffee in North Lubbock and said West Industries, LLC, the concrete plant near the coffee shop is, polluting the air. Depending on the wind, at least twice a week, there’s dust in the air, and that he is concerned it could be driving away business.

“I think with the cooperation with private and the city and the county, they can be relocated,” Flores said. “We need the service that they provide, that’s not the point here. It’s just that as the city continues to grow, and as we continue to revitalize some of our older neighborhoods, there are some things that just need to be relocated.”

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, West Industries, LLC had only one complaint in 2020 regarding dust from the facility, but when investigated “did not document violations.”

In 2019, the plant received one complaint and ended up with multiple violations, including failure to maintain records of application of dust suppression and failure to maintain records for quarterly visible emissions observations.

West Industries, LLC released a statement in response to the concerns of their neighbors:

“We certainly value Lubbock and the Lubbock Community and have always strived to comply with the requirements of our business operation. It is our intent to continue to do this, as well as be a good neighbor to those around us. Our door is always open, and we will be happy to listen to any concerns our neighbors may have.”

Juan Chadis, a council member for District one, said there are four batch plants in North Lubbock permitted to run by TCEQ standards. He said citizens should keep an eye out for unusual things surrounding the plants.

“If you observe the stack inside the cement plant [and there] are cement powders coming out, take a video,” Chadis said. “Forward that to me or TCEQ [and also] if you see excessive dust blowing out of the cement batch plant.”