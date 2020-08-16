Colby VanGundy hired as City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Director

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce Colby VanGundy has accepted the Parks and Recreation Director position. Colby is a graduate of Tarleton State University and brings more than twenty years of park management experience to the position. He has served as Director of Parks and Recreation for three Texas municipalities, most recently with the City of Victoria.

VanGundy completed a competitive recruitment process that saw forty-seven applicants vie for the position.

“We are thrilled to bring Colby to Lubbock,” said Assistant City Manager Brooke Witcher. “His forward thinking approach, enthusiasm about Lubbock and his ability to engage the community played strongly into his selection.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Parks and Recreation team,” said Colby VanGundy. “I look forward to meeting and working with the city staff, as well as getting to know the community. I am excited to lead the City of Lubbock’s park system and programming into the future.”

VanGundy’s first day in his new role will be August 17, 2020.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)