Cold blast to hit Lubbock and the greater region

LUBBOCK, Texas — A winter storm will impact the greater Lubbock region over the Thanksgiving holiday. Lubbock is not forecast to have a snow event. However, points to the west, northwest, and north of Lubbock could see a wintry mix on Wednesday evening and snow on Thursday.

As of the time of this article, the Storm Team forecast called for more than two inches of snow in Amarillo on Thursday morning. Clovis was forecast for more than three inches.

That’s not to say Lubbock gets total break. The forecast called for a high-wind warning starting at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through 6:00 p.m. for gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.

Use the video link above to see the travel forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Roberts.