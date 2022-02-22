LUBBOCK, Texas — Colder weather, along with a slight chance for wintry precipitation, returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains midweek.

Temperatures

Low temperatures Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning will range from the single digits to the middle 10s across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime highs on Wednesday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9:00 PM CST Tuesday to 11:00 AM CST Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Parmer and Swisher County.

Wind chill values will range between -15 to 0 degrees across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains late Tuesday evening through late Wednesday morning.

Precipitation

Wintry precipitation is expected to fall in the form of freezing drizzle and some sleet on the Caprock across the South Plains. A wintry mix of freezing rain, drizzle and sleet is expected off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

The time frame for wintry precipitation is from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Travel Impacts

Sleet and freezing drizzle may produce a light glazing to a few hundredths of an inch of ice off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. A few slick spots may still be possible on the Caprock across the South Plains.

