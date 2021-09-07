College at Texas Tech to require unvaccinated students to regularly test for COVID

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to an email sent from Texas Tech University’s College for Visual and Performing Arts, all students and staff involved with the programs are required to comply with weekly COVID testing.

The new regulation immediately went into effect September 4, 2021. The email lists 28 programs within the college that are included too.

Texas Tech’s Vice President for Student Academic Affairs Dr. Ron Hendrick said the upcoming performances have largely influenced the need to take further precautions.

“We need to make sure that we’ve got students and other participants are COVID free,” Hendrick said. “That is for the protection for our students, our staff and the audience.”

Individuals who chose to provide proof that they’re fully vaccinated are exempted from the new regulation.

Goin’ Band member and Texas Tech student Luke Parker said he doesn’t mind the change in protocol.

“It’s not required vaccination,” Parker said. “This testing protocol adds a layer to that personal accountability and accountability from the administration. So, I appreciate that.”