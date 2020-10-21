College student calls on community to help her get her trike back

LUBBOCK, Texas — One college student is hoping the Lubbock community can help her find her tricycle.

Sydney Long, a college student at Lubbock Christian University, said this past Sunday, she went out to her school cafeteria and when she came back, her tricycle was stolen. Long said the trike stolen is a white Alameda brand with special characteristics.

“There’s a harry potter patch right there on top. You can see it while you’re riding the bike,” she said. “There’s a bike basket in the back, [and] the tires were indestructible so nobody could slash them.”

She said as soon as she found out it had been stolen, she filed a police report with the campus police and called her family. Her aunt DeAnna Rivas said her niece called her distraught traveling back from a trip.

Rivas said the bike had sentimental value because it was gifted to Sydney after she graduated high school. She said Sydney’s grandfather, who passed a year ago, invested in new tires to make sure Sydney could ride safely.

“He put some really good tires on it that do not pop,” said Rivas.

Rivas said Sydney has autism and uses the tricycle as one of her main modes of transportation.

“Someday she might drive, but she would have to be maybe a lot older before she does that, so this is the same thing as a car,” she said,”[It’s like she] had her car stolen because, within certain parameters, she’s allowed to go on that trike.”

Rivas said a family friend found out about the missing trike and gave Sydney a brand-new tricycle to use.

However, the family said they are still looking for the trike that was stolen. They said they are offering a $100 reward for the trike and urge people with information to reach out to Lubbock Christian University Public Safety at 806.928.6803.