Colombi gets the start for Texas Tech vs W. Va

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi throws a pass during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells announced that Henry Colombi will be the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders and will start versus West Virginia on October 24.

Colombi came into the Iowa State game midway through the fourth quarter. Wells said Colombi played enough to get the start. Colombi also played “relief” so-to-speak in the Kansas State game.

Alan Bowman has been the starter. He suffered an ankle injury in the October 3 game. But then he back in to start against Iowa state the next week.

Kickoff for the West Virginia game at Jones AT&T Stadium will be 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar