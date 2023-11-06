LUBBOCK, Texas – Colter Wall will bring the Little Songs tour to the Buddy Holly Hall on January 16 at 8:00 p.m., the Buddy Holly Hall announced on Monday.

Wall’s latest album “Little Songs” carries the traditional sounds of his prairie homelands, while connecting a contemporary world to the values hardships and celebrations of life.

“These songs were written over the last three years. I penned most of them from home and I think the songs reflect that,” he said.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. and will range from $39.50 to $99.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets will be available to purchase online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling 1 (800)-514-3849 and in person at the box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.