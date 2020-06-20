Combating COVID-19 as local cases rise

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock reported a record 105 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous record of 77 new cases set Wednesday.

Overall, the city reported 350 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, June 15 and Friday, June 19.

“I hope every citizen is concerned about it. It means we’re not doing a good job of slowing down the virus,” Lubbock Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said.

Many new hotspots in the area are local bars, which Cook says is not surprising.

“You’re having to talk loud and over the music and you’re right up against each other and you’re trying to hear what they are saying and you’re just spewing virus out of your mouth the entire time,” said Cook.

Though many new patients are younger, they are not necessarily the most vulnerable.

“My big concern is what if one of these individuals who has been exposed then works with high risk individuals,” said Lubbock Health Director Katherine Wells.

But both Wells and Cook said wearing a mask is still one of the best defenses against the virus.

“It’s my personal opinion that we should all be wearing facial coverings and we should all be social distancing,” said Cook.

But according to Wells, starting to wear a mask everyday can be a big change for some.

“It’s going to be a huge cultural change for us. It’s not something Americans tend to do,” Wells said.

But she and Cook agree that it is a needed change as long as the pandemic continues.

“We’re human. It’s part of human nature to be with people and communicate with people and to go out with people, and we can do that but we must do it with some distance between us,” Cook said.

Cook said being smart during this time isn’t just about your own safety.

“Don’t do it for yourself do it for your loved ones do it because you care about people do it because you care about somebody,” Cook said.

Wells also mentioned that some may need to consider changing their Father’s Day plans if they think they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, as the virus can have a severe effect on older people.

And while it’s important to stay vigilant, social distancing, washing or hand sanitizing hands, and wearing a face mask are still the best ways to slow the virus.