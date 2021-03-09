Combating ‘Zoom fatigue’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since the start of the pandemic, video chatting has helped folks stay together while still apart.

But with much of our lives on Zoom, these days a helpful tool is now causing what researchers are dubbing “Zoom fatigue.”

Daphne De La Fuente recently helped host a Zoom fatigue panel at Texas Tech University as part of her work with Tech’s Risk Intervention and Safety Education, or RISE.

“I feel stressed, it feels weird how on-your-body it feels. My shoulders feel tense, hunching over a computer and you kinda feel a little lonely,” said De La Fuente.

Experts say lack of movement, constantly being on camera, and internet speeds can all factor into the physical and emotional toll of Zoom fatigue

“It’s kind of like a mentality of like, ‘I’m super tired’ and you’re kind of conditioned to be like, ‘Well I feel like I didn’t do a lot. Do I deserve to feel tired?’” said De La Fuente.

That exhaustion comes from the fact that our brains have to focus more over video chats than in face-to-face conversation, and work harder to pick up on social cues.

Meaning that even video chats with friends can be taxing in the end.

“It’s like something you can’t put your finger on. You know that you are talking to your friends and you’re spending time with them over a computer or Zoom, but it just isn’t the same,” said De La Fuente.

But De La Fuente said for her, allowing herself a break or going outside after a long day of Zoom calls can make all the difference.

“You’re not crazy, you’re not crazy, I promise that you feel tired or to take a break is well deserved,” said De La Fuente. “Just to anybody taking a break off the computers is something that I think we can all agree is well deserved for everyone.

Other ways to combat Zoom fatigue include taking 10-minute breaks every hour, making sure you’re getting up to move around and taking 20 seconds every 20 minutes to stare at something at least 20feet away, instead of your screen.