LUBBOCK, Texas– Buddy Holly Hall announced in a press release on Monday Joy Koy would make a stop in the Hub City in September as part of his world tour.

The release said tickets would go on sale Thursday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m prices range from $44.50 to $64.50 and would be available at buddyhollyhall.com or in person at the box office located at 1300 block of Mac Davis Lane.

Koy’s show was scheduled for Sunday, September 17.

Read the press release below from Buddy Holly all for more information

Lubbock, TX— Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour with a stop in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on September 17, 2023.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Madison Square Garden (New York City) to name a few.

In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.” The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally on September 13th. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

Jo Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand, Blu-ray, & DVD.

Tickets for Jo Koy World Tour go on sale Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $44.50 to $64.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.