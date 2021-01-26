Comedian Steve Treviño adds second show at Buddy Holly Hall on Jan. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Due to a high-ticket demand, nationally acclaimed comedian Steve Treviño is adding a second show at 10 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Treviño is among the first to perform at the new venue with his I Speak Wife Tour 2021 on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Treviño is eager to make a stop in Lubbock, Texas, and to perform at the new Buddy Holly Hall. Shows are seated at 50% guest capacity with social distancing.

(Photo provided by The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

“I am excited to announce that we’ve added a second show onJanuary 30 at 10 p.m., because the first one SOLD OUT,” Treviño said. “It’s awesome to be the first comedian to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall, and then to have the community come out in such a big way is amazing. I’m ready to put on two hilarious shows and bring some big laughs to Lubbock,” Treviño said.

Known as “America’s Favorite Husband,” Steve Treviño has quietly become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 175 million times, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing nearly 1 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, NETFLIX, Showtime and more.

Tickets for Steve Treviño are on sale now for the 7 p.m. (limited seating) and 10 p.m. performances (CT) and range in price from $32.50 to $45.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office or call (806) 79-BUDDY (792-8339) for more information.

Face coverings are mandatory at The Buddy Holly Hall and social distancing is observed. For more information about The Buddy Holly Hall and the ASM Global VenueShield cleanliness standards for guest health and venue conditions of entry, including temperature checks, security screenings and the clear bag policy, go to www.buddyhollyhall.com or call (806) 79-BUDDY.

The Buddy Holly Hall is located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, Texas 79401.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

(News release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)