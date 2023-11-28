LUBBOCK, Texas — The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is set to come to The Buddy Holly Hall in January, according to the venue’s official website.

Tickets that initially went on sale in September are still available for purchase. The Bored Teachers are a viral comedy group with millions of followers across social media platforms.

The performance is set to happen on Friday, January 26, and ticket prices range from $35 to $55.

An official press release from Buddy Holly Hall said, “Teachers need an outlet to decompress

and laugh off the stress from the school year.”

If you would to purchase tickets for the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour, click here.