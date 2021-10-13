Comic Books, costumes, games and more at Way-Con on Oct. 30

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

If you’re looking for a little “nerd” culture and a way to connect with others who love comic books, science fiction, table-top games, video games, costumes and contests, then Wayland Baptist University has an event just for you.

“It’s going to be nerd heaven,” said event organizer Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza, Dean of the School of Languages and Literature at Wayland. Mendoza is encouraging everyone to put on their best cosplay costume and join in the fun.

Way-Con will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 12-8 p.m. on the Wayland campus. The majority of the event will take place in the Moody Science Building. Along with vendors and trivia contests, there will also be workshops including “Inside Scoop: Lucas Films” with Mark Edlin, who worked at Skywalker Ranch. Attendees will be able to play table-top games such as Magic the Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh. Video gamers can take part in Fort Nite and Smash Bros tournaments. Attendees will also test their trivial knowledge over Tolkien’s legendarium, superheroes, Star Wars, anime and science fiction.

Mendoza organized the event as a way to serve the interests of Wayland students.

“We developed a table-top gaming design degree. Many of those students are involved in our Gamer’s Guild and we need to have an event for them,” Mendoza said. “There is a huge community of people who enjoy these things and nobody is doing anything for them. So, I thought, let’s do it.”

Vendor booths will open at noon. Mendoza said more than 20 vendors have already signed up for the event, including businesses like Stormcrow Games and Monster’s Lair Comics. Food vendors like Outlaw Egg Rolls, Rico Empanadas and Burnin’ Tree BBQ will also be on hand.

Admission is free and everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for door prizes. There will also be a Mario cake walk and pie auction and the event will conclude with a cosplay contest.

Mendoza and other faculty members will be on hand to discuss the table-top gaming degree that is offered at Wayland. The humanities degree focuses on game design, story-telling and marketing, taking your game idea from concept to the marketplace.

For more information on Way-Con or the degree, contact Dr. Mendoza at 806-291-1106 or mendozak@wbu.edu.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)