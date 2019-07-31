Coming tonight: A rare ‘Black Moon’

LUBBOCK, Texas — We’ve had a “Blood Moon,” a “Super Moon,” a “Strawberry Moon” and even a “Full Worm Super Moon.”

Tonight, however, the sky will be lit up with a “Black Moon”. Or, rather, it would be — if it were visible to the naked eye.

A Black Moon is defined as the second New Moon in a month, an occurrence that only happens roughly every 29 months, according to timeanddate.com. A New Moon is when the sun and the moon are aligned, which leaves the moon in complete darkness.

The polar opposite of this is a “Blue Moon”, which is a second full moon in one calendar month.

This Black Moon is also going to be a Super Moon because the Moon will be closer to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger than normal in the sky.

Whatever it is or how it’s defined, it will be happening tonight around 10:13 p.m. CDT, over Texas and the rest of North America.

You can learn more about the Black Moon at timeanddate.com, space.com and cnn.com, among others.

