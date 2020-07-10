Coming up Good Morning Lubbock 🌞

Good morning Lubbock! Today will be another hot day… surprise! Make sure you tune in to see a full forecast because it really will be very hot today. Stay safe! Here’s a glimpse at our top stories for this morning:

LPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly overnight shooting.

Lubbock’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is on the rise.

UFC fighter Mike Perry caught on video in Lubbock using the N-word and punching a man.

