Here’s a quick glimpse at some of our top headlines this morning:

‘Trump 2020’ parking spots vandalized in Lubbock-Cooper parking lot.

New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19.

Lockney ISD closes schools after employee tests positive.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!