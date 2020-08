Happy Friday-eve! Let’s take a quick look at some of the top headlines for this Thursday morning:

Lubbock ISD says confirmed COVID exposures at Honey & Guadalupe, updated for notification.

COVID-19 cases rise on Texas Tech campus.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD denies removal of BLM or #blacklivesmatter parking spots.

