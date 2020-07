LUBBOCK, Texas -- It's been incredibly difficult for those living in isolation at our nursing homes, but also for the families who have not been able to see them in months. One Lubbock family says they speak for many other frustrated families, when they ask for visitation rights to visit loved ones.

"She will say, I'm never going to see you again, and I'll say 'yes you will, yes you will, this will all be over soon," said Tammie Alderson Dubose. "But in our minds we have no idea when that will happen."