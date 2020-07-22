Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock 🌞

Good morning Lubbock! Can you believe it’s Wednesday already? Tune in to KAMC for the 411! Here’s a glimpse at some of our top headlines this morning.

Walmart announces new round of cash bonuses, stores to close on Thanksgiving.

UIL issues modified activity calendar, COVID-19 guidelines for 2020-2021.

Mother arrested after leaving kids inside vehicle at Lubbock grocery store.

