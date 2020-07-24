Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock 🌞

Happy Friday, everyone! Tune in to KAMC for a full forecast and a look at what’s going on around the city! Here’s a glimpse at some of our top headlines this morning.
Lynn Co. Sheriff Vega denied line of duty death designation, Texas law enforcement association disagrees.
GOP lays out their version of coronavirus stimulus package.
Stimulus check: Next coronavirus relief bill expected to include $1,200 cash payments.
