Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock 🌞

Dogs bring with them a wealth of joy and energy which they love to expend outside. And as we head into the dog days of summer, it's important that we get our dogs outside and enjoy the warm temperatures and longer days. But when temperatures get dangerously hot, heat related illnesses can ensue just like with humans.

Dr. Tim Polk, DMV, of Animal Medical Center in Lubbock explains. "Basically, a lot of the signs are similar to people. You know when we get an animal, whether it's a dog or a cat, more often than not it's a dog, we see extreme lethargy, spike in temperature, not wanting to eat, not wanting to drink, those are the classic signs. Panting excessively is another one."