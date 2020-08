Good morning Lubbock! Let’s take a quick look at some of our headlines for this morning:

New details on 40-year-old’s drowning at Buffalo Springs Lake.

Planned Parenthood posts five job openings for Lubbock.

Lubbock Police confirm infant’s death under investigation.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!