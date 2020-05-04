Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning🌞

Good morning and happy Monday! Get your week started off right with KAMC! Below are some of our top headlines for the morning!
COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 4 new cases, no additional recoveries or deaths in Sunday update.
Man arrested after confessing to fatal shooting in Levelland Saturday evening.
Buffalo Springs Lake to close beaches Sunday evening.
