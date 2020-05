Good morning Lubbock and happy Thursday! Tune in to KAMC see your our latest stories and a full forecast!

Here are some of our headlines for this morning:

City of Lubbock confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional recoveries.

Man accused of murdering 89-year-old woman would like to go home, start a family.

‘Chapo’ hitman ‘Chino Antrax’ vanishes from custody in California.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!