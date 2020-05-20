Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are half-way through the week! Tune in to see some of our top headlines along with our rain chances for today!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

United Supermarkets acquires rights to August Pies.

Pier 1 plans to permanently close all its stores.

City of Lubbock confirms six new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional recoveries.

