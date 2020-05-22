Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Good morning Lubbock and happy Friday! Be sure to tune in to KAMC to see some of our top headlines along with your weekend forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

City of Lubbock reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional recoveries.

Lubbock Police make arrest in shoe store aggravated robbery.

DPS: Driver’s license office to open appointment only, limited services May 26.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

