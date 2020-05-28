Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Good morning Lubbock! Thank you for being up early with us this morning! Tune in to see your forecast and see some of our top headlines for the morning!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

Theft and burglary cases caught on video, Golf USA in Lubbock hit multiple times by criminals.

Texas high-court rules against wider provisions for mail-in voting sought by Democratic Party.

One arrested after high-speed chase with law enforcement.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!