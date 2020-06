Guess what day it is? Mhm, Friday! Tune in to KAMC to see what the latest news is today!

Here are some of our top stories for this fabulous Friday:

Seminole man wins $1 million in lotto.

Firefighters respond to Scott Manufacturing near Wolfforth.

City of Lubbock reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!