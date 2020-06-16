Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Good morning everyone! To see this morning’s top headlines and weather forecast, tune in to KAMC right now!

Here are some of our top headlines for this terrific Tuesday:

Over half of Lubbock’s new COVID-19 cases are in people under 30.

TTU confirms positive COVID-19 tests within football, men’s track & field, women’s basketball programs.

DPS Trooper arrested by Lubbock Police, no longer with the department.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!