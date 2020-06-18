Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Good morning Lubbock, just one more day and it’s Friday! Can you believe it? Tune in to KAMC to see our morning headlines and our forecast!

Here are some of our top stories for this thriving Thursday:

The City of Lubbock reports 77 new cases, breaking previous record.

After 61 new COVID cases, mayor says “We are not going back to shutting down.”

Police identify man found dead in Levelland.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!