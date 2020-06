Happy Monday! Tune in to KAMC this morning to see what ‘s going on around the Hub City!

Here are some of our top stories for this morning:

LSO provides update on condition of deputies stabbed in Saturday incident.

Little Woodrow’s issued 30-day alcohol permit suspension for not following COVID-19 protocols.

COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 32 new cases on Sunday.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!