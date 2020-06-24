Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are already halfway through the week! Tune in to KAMC to see more stories.

Here are some of our top stories for this morning:

Lubbock has reported more COVID-19 cases in 14 days than in previous 3 months combined.

City of Lubbock reports record 140 new COVID-19 cases.

Sheriff was asked: Why was Butler not shot when, according to court records, he attacked two officers with a knife?

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar