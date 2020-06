Good morning Lubbock and happy last day of June! Tune in to KAMC for a full look at your forecast and here is a glimpse at some of our top stories:

Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner shares Facebook post containing racial slur.

Two arrested after street racing, police report says.

Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!