Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Good morning Lubbock and thank you for starting your day with us! Tune in for a full forecast and here is a glimpse at some of our top headlines this morning:

Texas leaders warn of hospital capacity, ask for lockdowns.

COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 34 new cases, 15 new recoveries and 2 new deaths Sunday.

Gov. Abbott sends new cases of COVID-19 drug to Lubbock, Hale, Potter Counties.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!