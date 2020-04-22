Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Happy Wednesday! We are really half-way through the week already, can you believe it? Tune in to KAMC to see our top stories and a forecast just for you!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

City of Lubbock reports 13 new cases, 2 new deaths from COVID-19

4 people arrested after shots fired call.

Mayor Pope to host a virtual coffee with the Mayor on April 22.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.