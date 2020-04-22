Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Wednesday! We are really half-way through the week already, can you believe it? Tune in to KAMC to see our top stories and a forecast just for you!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

City of Lubbock reports 13 new cases, 2 new deaths from COVID-19

4 people arrested after shots fired call.

Mayor Pope to host a virtual coffee with the Mayor on April 22.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar