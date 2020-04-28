Coming up on Good Morning Lubbock this morning 🌞

Happy Tuesday!

Here are some of our top headlines for this morning:

Stay Home order to expire, governor reveals what he calls Phase 1 of reopening Texas.

Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court unanimously votes to extend disaster declaration to May 30.

City of Lubbock confirms 5 new cases, 3 new COVID-19 deaths.

For more stories, you can visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.

