Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock for December 4🌞

Temperatures are expected to be on the chillier side today with skies overcast and some possible rain drops.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Two puppies were stolen during an overnight burglary according locally-owned pet store.

A caged hamster was found in a dumpster in freezing conditions on the Texas Tech campus.

A Wolfforth man has been indicted for the promotion of child pornography.

